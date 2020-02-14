BEST plans e-ticketing; members urge rollback of conductorless buses

“The management has zero knowledge of the circumstances in which conductors function inside the bus. It’s difficult and exhausting for a single conductor to manage an entire double-decker bus,which is jampacked in peak hours,” said BEST committee member and Shiv Sena corporator, Anil Kokil.

The undertaking is now running conductorless buses on 41 routes across the city, where 224 buses are in service. On double-deckers, currently, there is only one conductor issuing tickets.

Committee members also claimed, not having conductors inside the buses is also unsafe, as at times, miscreants board the buses. “There is a risk of increase in crimes like pick-pocketing and molestation during peak hours, as there will be no conductors to keep a watch on miscreants. By reducing the number of conductors, the management is risking the lives of passengers as well,” said Congress corporator and BEST committee member, Bhushan Patil.

However, the management maintained, only those routes where buses with automatic doors are in service are conductorless.

“Conductorless buses are only operated on routes that have buses with automated door system. However, the management will re-evaluate its policies, bearing in mind the suggestions of members and will change its stance if required,” Bagde said.