BEST loses another staffer to CoVID-19

Three staffers of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking died on Monday, one after testing positive for Covid-19, while the other two succumbed to chronic illness. Also, four new corona cases were reported on Monday, taking the number of cases to 40.

The Covid-positive staffer was a conductor at Vikhroli Depot and had been undergoing treatment at a city hospital since April 20.

This is the third Covid-19 death reported in the undertaking, after a maintenance staffer at the Backbay Depot died on Sunday. The first death was that of an employee from the power supply division last month, according to BEST spokesperson Manoj Varde.

Two more BEST employees died on Monday. However, their deaths were not due to coronavirus but because of chronic illness, officials said.

Meanwhile, five employees from the transport wing were successfully treated and discharged from hospital on Monday, taking the total number of recovered to nine.

Chief Medical Officer, BEST, Dr Anil Kumar Singal stated, "Of the 40 active cases, 50 per cent of the cases are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms."