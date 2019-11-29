BEST launches ladies specials from CSMT

Mumbai: In a bid to make travel smoother for women commuters,the BrihanmumbaiElectric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on Thursday startedanon-airconditioned ladies special bus. Named‘Tejaswini’,BEST has nowreceivedsix outofafleet of 37suchbuses.

Accordingto BEST officials,the ladies special bus service willbe between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) andNationalCentre for Performing Arts(NCPA)and viceversa.

Asof now, BEST has bought only six buses, eachcosting Rs 29.50 lakh. These diesel variant buses have 35seats.For the Tejaswini scheme, the state government hasgivena subsidy of Rs 11.50 crore.

“Thesebuses will be plying on route number one, that is from CSMT to NCPA.Initially, these buses will run in during7amto 11amand 5pmto 9pm.The frequency of the buses will be increased if theygetgood response,” said Manoj Warade, Deputy PRO, BEST.

TheBEST undertakinghas siad that theseladies special serviceshavebeen started toensure safe and comfortable travel for women passengers.

TheNaviMumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) started 10 air-conditionedTejaswini buses last year.

TheTejaswini buses have a distinctiveyellowcolour. The proposal for the 37 non-AC mini Tejaswini buseswas approved by the BEST Committee in a meeting held in June thisyear.

Currently,BEST is operating a few double-decker buses from CSMT to NCPA forwomen passengers. Afterthe reduction in BEST bus fare in July this year, the undertaking hasseen anincrease in riders.