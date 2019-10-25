BEST launches conductor-less bus services

Mumbai: The Mumbai civic body's transport arm BEST has for the first time started conductor-less bus services on two routes here from Wednesday, a senior official said.

Passengers will have to buy tickets at the originating stops while boarding these non-stop buses, he said.

The buses will ply on two south Mumbai routes - from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Gateway of India and from Churchgate to Nariman Point, the official from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) said.

"These buses will operate during the morning peak hours and will not stop anywhere in between like other buses. Conductors will issue tickets at the originating stops and ensure that no ticket-less passenger gets on board," he said.