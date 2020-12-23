BEST ferries over 400 passengers to quarantine facilities from Mumbai Airport

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on Tuesday had deployed 25 of its buses for transferring the arriving passengers from the United Kingdom and the Middle East to the quarantine centres from the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that a total of 591 passengers landed in Mumbai from the UK in three different flights on Tuesday. The civic body has set up quarantine centres at a number of hotels around the airport area.

BEST Additional general manager, Rajendra Madaney told FPJ that till Tuesday evening more than 400 passengers were transferred to various quarantine centres in Mumbai via BEST buses.

"The passengers were given option inside the airport about their preference of quarantine institutions, according to their choice of location, buses were assigned to them," Madaney told FPJ.

BEST had deployed its conventional 40 seater minibusses for transferring the passengers. These buses were procured from the Magathane, Dharavi, and Marol depots, while 25 buses were deployed on the first day, five more buses were kept on standby.

The passengers travelling in BEST buses didn't have to buy tickets and a maximum of ten passengers were allowed inside each bus at a single time. Due to distancing norms, only one passenger was allowed to sit on each seat.

Earlier when the pandemic was at its peak, BEST provided similar transportation service to passengers coming to Mumbai under the union ministry's 'Vande Bharat Mission'.

"We have operated 25 buses on the first day and if the need arises we will be running more buses with time," BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade told FPJ.