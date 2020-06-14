Coronavirus in Mumbai: BEST ferried nearly 25 lakh passengers on first week of Mission Begin again

In the first week of 'Mission Begin again' the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has ferried close to 25 lakh commuters.

According to statistics revealed by BEST spokesperson, Manoj Varade, on June 8 (Monday) ferried 4.19 lakh passengers, On June 9 (Tuesday) it had ferried 4.73 lakh, on June 10 (Wednesday) BEST carried 5.26 lakh commuters, on June 11 (Thursday) it has ferried 5.35 lakh passengers and on June 12 (Friday) it has carried the maximum number of 6.15 lakh passengers.

With suburban train services suspended, the red buses are the only mode of transport available for Mumbaikars. However as, the number of days in the weeks progressed, the transport undertaking pressed more buses in to service from its fleet.

On June 8, BEST had pressed 2,200 of its buses into services however with each day it added 8-10% more buses from its operational fleet.

"We are increasing our services gradually because we cant press all our buses at the same time, as our staffers and employees are reporting to duty on rotational basis" said Varade.

"Even if we press all our buses into service, there will be a dearth of drivers and conductors to operate those buses because we are adhering to the government norms and not all the staffers are reporting to work as precautionary measure" added the BEST spokesperson.

"We have ran close to 70 percent of our buses in the first week of mission begin again phase, we are doing day to day analysis of passengers and have been acting accordingly" said a senior BEST official.

"The demand is higher than usual and we are pressing more and more buses every day. Things will improve once we assess the demand passenger footfall after one week is completed" said the official.

BEST has a fleet of nearly 3,400 buses allocated across 27 depots in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Amid the lockdown imposed to contain the Coronavirus pandemic, the undertaking was running 1,200-1,400 buses regularly for essential service providers.

Meanwhile BEST has also resumed its women special 'Tejaswini' buses since June 11. Presently these buses are being run on only one route between Vikhroli to Colaba and a maximum of 25 passengers are allowed inside, including 5 standees.

BEST administration also stated, with increase in demand it will press more Tejaswini buses on different routes across the city.