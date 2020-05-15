BEST driver dons off-duty 'avatars' to help cops enforce lockdown norms

Police in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai on Covid bandobast duty, have help from the BEST when it comes to enforcing lockdown rules. Sachin Jadhav, 33, who is employed with the public transport undertaking as a driver and resides in Panvel, has been donning different avatars on the days he is off duty and is helping spread public awareness on the streets, along with the law-enforcers. Jadhav appeals to citizens to refrain from crowding and follow lockdown norms, his bike sporting a banner bearing social messages.

On Thursday, he dressed up as a Mavala (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's soldier). "On Thursday, I dressed up as a Mavala since it was King Sambhaji Raje's birth anniversary. I was in Chembur, asking citizens not to crowd and support the Mumbai Police--Covid warriors, who are out to ensure our safety in this critical situation. On other days, I have come attired as Hanuman, Vithu Mauli and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar."

So how does he decide which role he wants to play on a given day and more importantly, where does he get his costumes from? "I go by the calendar and decide what costume I should wear. For instance, on Hanuman Jayanti, I dressed up as Hanuman and roamed the streets, helping police create awareness. As for the costumes, I rent it from a dealer who happens to reside in my vicinity. During the process, we ensure social distancing is maintained."

Jadhav is posted at Dharavi bus depot, ferrying essential service providers like healthcare workers, police, bankers etc. But when he is off duty, he accompanies police, armed with new, catchy slogans every time he plays a new role. He has been working with the BEST for the last nine years and has a wife and two children. His family is supportive of his creative endeavour because it is for public welfare.