Coronavirus in Mumbai: BEST conductor defeats corona

Responding to the call of duty after a month long battle with the dreaded Novel Coronavirus, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking employee Suhas Pawar has set an example amongst his peers and colleagues.

The thirty-year-old is employeed as a conductor with the transport wing and was posted at the Goregaon depot. Hailing from Maharashtra's Satara, Pawar has no family in Mumbai and used to live at the Goregaon depot's restroom.

After he tested positive, Pawar was shifted to a city hospital where he underwent treatment. After a dreaded battle of twelve days, he was discharged. However this was not the end, following his discharge, Pawar was kept under institutional quarantine for fourteen more days.

"The timeline of my treatment tested me. I was fighting a dreaded disease and there was literally no one beside me. I hoped and believed that at the end of all this, I will come out stronger" Pawar told the Free Press Journal on Saturday.

After he recovered, BEST management has allotted a flat for Pawar at the Malvani staff quarters.

After he was allotted a flat to the staff quarters the neighbours came and the created a ruckus at this flat. However senior officials arrived and convinced the neighbours.