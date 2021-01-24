BEST casual labours to be given permanent posts

The casual workers, who have been working on contractual posts in the power supply department of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking electricity wing, will be awarded with permanent posts, starting Monday.

This comes after members of the BEST management committee, rejected Rs 4 crore proposal of hiring private labourers to carry out trenching works for laying electricity cables in the island city. Most of these casual workers have been working with the BEST for more than 12 years now and till date they haven't been given permanent posts in the undertaking.

However, Sunil Ganacharya, senior BEST committee member, on Sunday stated the management has called only 27 casual employees of the BEST to show up on Monday.

"Only 27 employees have been asked to visit the BEST head office on Monday, supposedly after going through the papers the management will call the next batch," Ganacharya told FPJ.

At present there are vacancies in at least 80 permanent posts in the BEST electricity wing. Earlier last week, committee members had also stated that more than 600 job applications are pending with the BEST on compassionate grounds.

"These employees put their life at risk whenever there is a flood or any disaster, they have been in the frontline during the COVID outbreak the administration should have given them permanent posts long time ago," Ganacharya stated.