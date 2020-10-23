BEST can run at full capacity

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has given the transport undertaking BEST the go-ahead to operate at full capacity, but after strictly observing Covid-19 norms. On Friday, it also issued orders on the reopening of gymnasiums outside containment zones from October 25.

A notification issued by Relief and Rehabilitation Secretary Kishor Raje Nimbalkar has said the government has allowed BEST to operate buses at full capacity. However, buses will have to be sanitised regularly and it will be mandatory for commuters to wear masks. The government has responded to the BEST’s communication.

The BEST is planning to add more buses to certain routes during morning and evening peak hours. It currently has a 3,875-strong fleet, including 1,099 buses on wet lease. It is also currently operating 1,000 buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transportation Corporation. BEST had resumed regular operations from June 8, as until then, only people engaged in essential services were allowed to commute in its buses.

Meanwhile, the notification by Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar said, “In the entire state, gymnasiums outside containment zones will be allowed to function from October 25. The standard operating procedure (SOP) for the same will be issued by the public health department, which will take into account the SOP issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.’’

As reported by The Free Press Journal, the government had given the go-ahead to reopen gymnasiums at a meeting on October 17 between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and representatives of gyms across the state. Thackeray, however, had insisted that gyms would have to strictly follow the SOP, to avoid the spread of the infection.

As per the SOP, peak and non-peak hour attendance will be pre-determined by booking time slots on a first come, first serve basis, mandatory temperature checks and patrons to carry quick-dry towels and be monitored to ensure touch-free interaction.

Self-sanitising of equipment after use will be encouraged, housekeeping too will also keep a close eye on cleaning equipment in between uses. No member will be entertained without pre-booking and Aarogya Setu screenshot sharing protocols.