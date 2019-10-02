BEST buses to ply from parking lots

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) along with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) have started bus services nearby from the parking zone to busy and important areas in Dadar to boost the new parking rules implemented by the corporation.

The buses will ply within Dadar from Kohinoor Public Parking Lot (PPL) to Siddhivinayak Temple and citizens can avail these facilities from near BMC’s authorised parking lots from October 2.

BMC seems to be firm on the implementation of ‘no parking’ rule within 500 metres of the authorised parking lots. The new parking rule was introduced to avoid the traffic issues in the city.

After that for the first time in the city, G North ward has started the BEST bus service for people to travel in the busy areas in Dadar. Owners who park their vehicles in the parking lots can take the new air-conditioned midi bus to travel to areas of Dadar.

The bus will start from Kohinoor Square Public Parking Lot (PPL) to Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi.

The bus number A 54 will run on the route that will start from near to the pay and parking lot and cover Kohinoor PPL, Veer Kotwal Udyan/ Plaza, Antonio D’Silva High School, Portuguese Church, Aagar Bazar, Siddhivinayak Temple, Kirti College, Catering College, Chaitya Bhoomi, Shivaji Park gymkhana, Balmohan Vidyalay, Kohinoor PPL 1 and Kohinoor PPL 2.

The bus’ frequency will be of 30 minutes and the travel time will be 26 minutes for a distance of 4.3 kilometres. The fare will be Rs 6, and the first bus will leave at 8.00am and the last bus at 8.00pm.