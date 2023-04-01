 Bengaluru woman molestation case: Suspect held from Rajasthan
The 30-year-old woman was visiting Mumbai on March 25 for a private party where she was groped by an inebriated man.

Sherine RajUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 12:28 AM IST
article-image
In the case of molestation of a Bengaluru woman at a pub in Bandra, the Mumbai police arrested a 22-year-old suspect from Rajasthan.

The 30-year-old woman was visiting Mumbai on March 25 for a private party at 145 Bandra, a resto-bar, where she was groped by an inebriated man. She had then caught the man’s hand and confronted him. However, the bar management, instead of taking cognisance of her complaint, had asked her to leave the pub. 

article-image

CCTV footage shows the man groping victim

After the woman’s post about the incident went viral on social media, the police had asked her family in Mumbai to register an FIR as she had left for Darjeeling where she works. The CCTV footage from the pub was also procured wherein an unknown man was seen groping her.
The police began the investigation using the footage and technical sources. They identified the suspect as Shreyas Jain, 22 from Jaipur. 

Man confesses to crime

A Santacruz police team that was already in Rajasthan for a case was alerted regarding the location of the man. The police swiftly reached his residence and arrested him. Jain was brought to Bandra police station and questioned. He confessed to the crime and was booked under the Indian Penal Code section 354 (molestation).

article-image
