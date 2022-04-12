Bengal Tiger's day out: See pictures of Shakti as it swims in a pool in Mumbai's Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo

As Mumbai along with several parts of the state is facing scorching heat, Shakti, a Bengal Tiger decided to swim in a pool on a hot afternoon at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo in Mumbai.

As it swam in the pool, Visitors took its pictures.

Check the pictures here:

Shakti, a Bengal Tiger enters in a pool on a hot afternoon at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo in Mumbai on April 12, 2022. | (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 08:24 PM IST