Maharashtra Karnataka border row: Ajit Pawar urges state govt to appoint Harish Salve to represent case in Supreme Court

Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Mumbai: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah paved the way for truce between Maharashtra and Karnataka on the long-pending border issue, the leader of opposition in the state assembly Ajit pawar (NCP) on Thursday, December 15, has demanded that the state government should appoint senior lawyer Harish Salve to represent the state in the Supreme Court.

"What happened in the meeting in Delhi was seen in media; there will be no obstruction for Marathi people to come and go nor will there be any trouble. The matter [border issue] is before the Supreme Court and it is now in the hands of the judiciary to decide what the outcome will be. The government should rope in Mr Salve to effectively plead Maharashtra’s case in the apex court,’’ said Mr Pawar adding that he will make a demand in this regard to the Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis.

‘’Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai created this controversy for no reason. Had he not made such a statement, vehicles from Maharashtra and Karnataka would not have been defaced and the Marathi-speaking people would have not faced harassment. The atmosphere would not have deteriorated," he said adding, "This led to a situation where there was a growing feeling (among villages from Jat tehsil) that if we do not develop, we will leave the state. It is problematic for the state and it should not happen."

He expressed that the Karnataka government should take a conciliatory stance and the state government should also take an aggressive stance.

Mr Pawar recalled that ahead of the meeting convened by Mr Shah, the Karnataka CM had made a statement that it was his right to attend or not attend it.

‘’But yesterday he (Bommai) seems to have taken a sensible stand. As decided at yesterday’s meeting, both sides should strive to create a good atmosphere,’’he opined.

Referring to Mr Shah’s statement that some fake Twitter (handles) mentioning top leaders were spread and this issue is very serious, Mr Pawar said who was the mastermind behind this that led to protest as the people’s sentiments were hurt.

"Some people think that this is being done by the opposition. We have a clear opinion. We are a political party and we are maintaining a view that there will never be any harm to the unity of the country or the state. There should be transparency and who really is the mastermind behind this and what led to this should be found out. Bommai would not have made a statement,’’ he added.

Mr Pawar said that the statement made by a head of a state (Bommai) about the state’s demand for the inclusion of Nippani, Karwar, Belagavi and other villages in Maharashtra and also laying claim over villages in Jat tehsil was indicative that they (Karnataka) are working to undermine the Maharashtra’s identity and pride.

Meanwhile, BJP MP and Chhatrapati Shivaji’s descendent Mr Udayanraje Bhosle said although Mr Shah met the CMs of Maharashtra and Karnataka, the Prime Minister, who is the head of the country should call the parties from both the states and hold a meeting on the border issue.