'Being misled': NCP chief Sharad Pawar reacts to MSRTC staffers' stir outside his home in Mumbai

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday evening reacted to the angry protest of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) staffers outside his residence Silver Oak in South Mumbai, saying they are being misled.

"They are being misled. ST employees & we've a very old relationship, in last 40-50 yrs I've not missed any session with them. This time protest was shown wrong path & result of that is an incident of today," news agency ANI quoted the former Union Minister as saying.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed the police department to take strict action against the perpetrators involved in the stir outside Pawar's residence.

Hours earlier, a group of striking employees of the MSRTC staged an angry protest outside Pawar's house when the NCP chief was at home.

Thackeray condemned the incident saying that Maharashtra never had a precedent where leaders and their families were targeted personally, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

"I have asked the home minister to take strict action against the instigators and perpetrators of the attack. No one should take law into their hands after this incident," Thackeray was quoted as saying in the statement.

Moreover, the Mumbai police have registered an FIR against 107 persons for rioting and conspiracy.

The FIR has been registered against 107 persons at Gamdevi police station of South Mumbai, among 23 of the accused are women, an official said.

The accused persons include leaders of state transport employees, workers and others, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 08:58 PM IST