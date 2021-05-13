Begin COVID-19 vaccination drive at private hospitals: Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske urges CM Uddhav Thackeray

Thane: After drive-in vaccination for senior citizens started on a successful note, Naresh Mhaske, Mayor of Thane Municipal Corporation, wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding to start vaccination drives in private hospitals across the city.
Mhaske claimed vaccination drives in private hospitals will increase the vaccination across the city. In his letter to the CM, he said that the vaccination is already going at Apollo, Seven hills, Nanavati, and Reliance among other private hospitals. "The vaccines are provided directly through the vaccination firms. However, in similar ways the state government should provide it in Thane hospitals," added Mhaske. Mhaske had also written to Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde demanding to start the vaccination drive.
"Different initiative and programs are carried out by the government to vaccinate more people in less time. In Mumbai to increase the vaccination drive different private hospitals are carrying out the vaccination. But in other cities and districts, vaccination at private hospitals is stopped. Hence, its a step-motherly treatment for Thanekars. Even if a private hospital had approached the firm for vaccination, why are they not responding to the request," added Mhaske requesting the CM to order the firm to provide vaccination to Thane hospitals.
"Many of the citizens are ready for vaccination at private hospitals. Many had taken the first dose and are now waiting for the second due to shortage. If it's made available in a private hospital then those interested can take the second dose at the private hospital. The vaccination drive should be similar in Mumbai as well as Thane," added Mhaske.
