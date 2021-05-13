Begin COVID-19 vaccination drive at private hospitals: Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske urges CM Uddhav Thackeray

"Different initiative and programs are carried out by the government to vaccinate more people in less time. In Mumbai to increase the vaccination drive different private hospitals are carrying out the vaccination. But in other cities and districts, vaccination at private hospitals is stopped. Hence, its a step-motherly treatment for Thanekars. Even if a private hospital had approached the firm for vaccination, why are they not responding to the request," added Mhaske requesting the CM to order the firm to provide vaccination to Thane hospitals.

"Many of the citizens are ready for vaccination at private hospitals. Many had taken the first dose and are now waiting for the second due to shortage. If it's made available in a private hospital then those interested can take the second dose at the private hospital. The vaccination drive should be similar in Mumbai as well as Thane," added Mhaske.