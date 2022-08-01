Beed: Unidentified hacker uses teacher's PAN number for GST account; FIR filed | File Photo

Beed: A case of cheating was registered against an unidentified person for allegedly using the PAN number of a teacher in Maharashtra for operating a GSTIN account and conducting transactions worth over Rs 3 crore, police said on Monday.

The fraud came to light when the victim, Anil Jare, approached a CA to file his income tax return recently.

The teacher was shocked to see that a GSTIN (Goods and Services Taxpayer Identification Number) was being functional on his PAN number in the name of an industry which showed Jare as the proprietor, the official said.

Prima facie, the GSTIN account was opened without verification of documents.

A case was registered at Shivaji Nagar police station on the charge of cheating under the Indian Penal Code, the official added.