‘Beastly’ commute continues to bug officegoers

Mumbai: On Day 5 of 10 per cent of Mumbai getting back to work, it was the same story. Not enough BEST bus services to go around. While the frequency of buses had improved now that more people were coming back to work, the cry was for more buses to ply, since there are no suburban train services to fall back on yet.

Ganesh Rane (Private firm employee)

I live in Dombivli and work at Churchgate. Since the lockdown has been eased, I have been spending at least an hour waiting for a bus every day and my journey is not easy. Daily at Shilphata, Mumbra, the bus is stuck for quite a long time and this is repeated on my return journey. Now that offices are opening, the government must resolve traffic issues.

Ritesh Sarsar (Customer care executive)

I live in Chembur and my office is in Andheri. Travelling has never been such a headache for me as it is now. I have to wait for a BEST bus for hours, as the line (of commuters) is huge. If I decide to go by cab or a rickshaw, they aren't ready to drop me to my workplace, fearing police action. I have no option but to wait for hours altogether for the bus, both to and from work. The government must consider allowing other modes of public transport to resume, as BEST buses alone cannot handle the chaos.

Aditya Gawde (Self-employed)

On the route I take from Andheri, the frequency of BEST buses has improved but the same cannot be said for social distancing norms. Initially, conductors allowed not more than five standees inside buses, but as the number of commuters are increasing day by day, adhering to the norms has become impossible. BEST needs to deploy a large number of buses to solve this problem, given that the suburban trains are non-operational.

Yogesh Warishe (private firm employee)

As Mumbai has now partially opened, the government should now allow share autos and kaali peeli taxis to operate. Social distancing norms are not at all being followed on the buses so there's nothing wrong in allowing autorickshaws and taxis to operate. If there is more than one public transport option available, commuting will be much easier and people can reach work on time. Currently, the frequency of buses is very low.