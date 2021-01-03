BDD chawl redevelopment may hit delay: Altered plan in offing

The much awaited Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) chawl redevelopment plan will be altered. The state formed three members committee comprising Maharshtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) vice president, CEO, state housing department secretary and Public Works Department (roads) secretary will make the amendments in the approved plan and submit report on January 10 as per the notification issued by state administration.

The amended plan will be for all the BDD chawls located at Naigoan, NM Joshi, Worli and Sewri. The change in previous plan will ultimately affect the already delayed redevelopment project, believe the residents of the BDD chawls.

Kiran Mane, general secretary of BDD Chawl Hakk Savrakshan Samiti said that the new changes would only create legal hurdles. “The already appointed contractors and architects may not agree with it amended plan further affecting the project work," he said.

The BDD chawl redevelopment project’s ground breaking ceremony was performed in 2017 and till date no construction work has been initiated.

The state government issued notification apart from seeking new suggestions from the said committee and has also cancelled three floor basement parking plan from the project. Now a new dedicated building for parking will be made.

Moreover, on the open ground instead of constructing transit buildings, rehab buildings will be constructed. The eligibility criteria of June 28, 2017 shall be extended and the panel has been asked to give recommendations on same.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority official said that the rehabilitation towers may be 35-40 floors in the new plan instead of the previous 22 floors.