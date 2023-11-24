Bawankule Casino Row: Sanjay Raut Fires Fresh Salvo At Maha BJP Chief; Shares Macau Video On X

Sanjay Raut Shares Alleged Pic Of Maha BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule Gambling In Macau Casino | Twitter

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has come up with another 'proof' in order to escalate the ongoing controversy involving BJP State Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's alleged presence in a Macau casino. Raut on Friday shared a video on his social media account on X (formerly Twitter), showing Bawankule seated on the casino's gambling table. 'An Evening in Macau.. Macau nights.. the picture is still pending,' wrote Raut in the video post's caption.

Viral Video Shows Bawankule On Casino's Gambling Table

In the viral video, one can see a man walking down in the casino. The man can be seen recording around, probably with a secret camera. Soon, one can see him moving the camera towards a casino table where one can get a slight glimpse of the BJP leader seated on the gambling table.

Interestingly, Sanjay Raut shared a picture of Bawankule from the casino earlier this week, alleging that he blew up a whopping amount of Rs 3.5 cr in the casino while gambling in the night on Nov 19. Raut took to his social media account and shared the picture giving the location of the casino and even mentioned its name in the post. "Maharashtra is on fire... And this gentleman is gambling in a casino in Macau," wrote Raut without naming the BJP leader.

Bawankule Denied Gambling Allegations Earlier

Bawankule immediately responded to this and confirmed his presence in the casino. However, he declined the allegations of being involved into gambling and stated that he was sitting in the restaurant area with his family post dinner.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule dismissing Sanjay Raut's allegations said, "This is the area of the hotel where I stayed with my family in Macau. The hotel has a restaurant and casino on the ground floor. This is a photo someone took while I was sitting in a restaurant with my family after dinner."