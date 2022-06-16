e-Paper Get App

Baramati: Case against 2 persons for chopping trees at Ajit Pawar's bungalow sans nod

A case has been registered against the plot owner and another person under relevant provisions of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Preservation of Trees Ac

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 07:04 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar | Photo: PTI

Pune: Police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly cutting branches of some trees located in a bungalow belonging to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Baramati city here without taking permission from authorities, an official said on Thursday.

There is an open plot adjacent to Pawar's bungalow at the Sahyog society in Baramati. Some branches of trees grown at the bungalow had spread out, he said.

"Since the plot owner wanted to do some work on the land, he got the tree branches cut two days back without taking any permission from authorities," Baramati city police station inspector Sunil Mahadik said.

A case has been registered against the plot owner and another person under relevant provisions of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Preservation of Trees Act, the official said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiBaramati: Case against 2 persons for chopping trees at Ajit Pawar's bungalow sans nod

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Gutka seized in Bhiwandi

Thane: Gutka seized in Bhiwandi

RBI lifts restrictions on Mastercard over issuing new cards

RBI lifts restrictions on Mastercard over issuing new cards

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Maharashtra reports 4,255 COVID-19 cases, with 2,366 cases in city

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Maharashtra reports 4,255 COVID-19 cases, with 2,366 cases in city

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra headlines 37-member Indian team selected for Commonwealth Games...

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra headlines 37-member Indian team selected for Commonwealth Games...

Can citizens be deprived if their elected members jailed for actions in his personal capacity, says...

Can citizens be deprived if their elected members jailed for actions in his personal capacity, says...