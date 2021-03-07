Mumbai: Bar Association seeks AG intervention for jabs for HC judges

Bombay Bar Association (BBA) has urged Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni to ask the Maharashtra government to treat the Bombay High Court judges and also the advocates practising in the HC as frontline workers for the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

The association has cited the example of the Delhi HC which had taken up as a suo moto PIL regarding treating HC judges for the Covid jabs.

The association has asked the AG to consider the HC judges and advocates for the inoculation irrespective of their age or physical status.