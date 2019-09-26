Banners seek Hindi-speaking BJP candidates in Nagpur

Nagpur: Banners have appeared in west Nagpur, in the colours of Bharatiya Janata Party flag, demanding a Hindi-speaking candidate for their city. "Paschim Nagpur ki yahi pukaar...Hindi Bhaashi ab ki baar." (This time, Hindi-speaking candidate for west Nagpur).

This appeal has been put forth for the Vidhan Sabha poll to be held on October 21. It has left leaders baffled because they are wondering whose brainchild this could be. There are six assembly seats in Nagpur city, all of which belong to the BJP, and the legislators are Marathi-speaking. Nagpur City has over 1.5 lakh Hindi-speaking voters who had helped the BJP candidates during the Lok Sabha election. Now, these voters want their favour returned and want a candidate from among them.

The banners do not name any individual or organisation and have flummoxed the BJP leaders. The word doing the rounds is that it is a ploy by some party workers, to grab the attention of their leaders.