Bangladeshi girl forced into flesh trade allowed to fly back home

In a breather for a 17-year-old Bangladeshi national girl, she would now finally fly back to her home, after going through the worst for over two years. The girl, who was rescued from a sex racket, in June last year, has received a no objection certificate from a sessions court in Vasai.

The victim, was found roaming on Tamil Nadu streets by a local policeman, who after enquiring from her, learnt that she was brought in the city by her relatives. "I was brought to Tamil Nadu first from Bangladesh by a cousin and his wife. They told me that they would take me to Mumbai as I was searching some job," the victim has stated in her FIR registered at the Virar police station.

According to the girl, she was first brought to Virar in October 2017 and after a month she was forced into the flesh trade. "My cousin and his wife forced me into prostitution. They used to send me with so many guys in various resorts in Virar and nearby areas, where these customers forced themselves upon me against my wish," the victim has said.

The FIR further states that the accused couple even operated a similar sex racket in Tamil Nadu. The victim was compelled to indulge into sexual activities from November 2017 to June 2019, when she was apprehended by Tamil Nadu police.

After knowing her ordeal, the cops in Tamil Nadu sent her to rescue foundation and from there she was shifted to Virar.

"Once she was brought in Virar, we learnt that she was pregnant and the foetus had developed beyond the permissible limit of abortion thus, she was left with no option to give birth to the child, which was later adopted. The girl then wanted to go back home and we accordingly made all paper work and sought requisite permissions," said advocate Ashley Cusher, who represented Rescue Foundation.

Cusher explained that in such cases the girl isn't sent to her home country directly. "There is a clear procedure. We must seek permission from the state women's department after the sessions court gives an NOC to the victim to fly back," Cusher explained.

Notably, the NOC is usually given to the victim only after her statements are recorded by the concerned courts, which are seized with their criminal case. "But in this case, the court allowed the victim to fly back home despite the police not filing their chargesheet," Cusher pointed out.

"We assured the court that the girl would be testifying via video conferencing and the court accepted the same," the counsel added.

In her orders, sessions judge Aditee Kadam noted that the apex court has recommended recording the testimonies through virtual platforms. "Thus, since there is an assurance that the victim would be testifying through VC, there remains nothing to object the girl going back to her home in Bangladesh," Judge Kadam said.