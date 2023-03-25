 Bangladesh Independence Day: All you need to know
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldBangladesh Independence Day: All you need to know

Bangladesh Independence Day: All you need to know

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Bangladesh Independence Day: All you need to know | Pixabay

Bangladesh celebrates its independence day on March 26 every year. The national holiday commemorates the country's independence from Pakistan in 1971.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan, on March 26, 1971.

The day is marked by parades, speeches, fairs, and ceremonial events.

How East Pakistan became Bangladesh?

Pakistan won independence from Britain and was separated from India during the Partition of India on August 14, 1947. Following this, the territory presently known as Bangladesh was known as East Bengal, but was later renamed East Pakistan.

However, President Yahya Khan, from the minority West Pakistan province, commanded the country in 1970. Following the general elections, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman of East Pakistan (Bangladesh) was elected. The government refused to give Rahman power.

As a result, the people of East Pakistan demanded independence. The East Pakistan administration began arresting East Pakistani army soldiers, resulting in forced disappearances. On the night of March 25, 1971, the Pakistan Army proclaimed "Operation Searchlight," a military operation that was effectively Bengali genocide, resulting in the indiscriminate killing of about 3,000,000 Bengalis.

Finally, on March 26, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman announced East Pakistan's independence from West Pakistan. Sadly, the narrative did not end there. For the next nine months, both regions fought a liberation struggle in which many people died. On December 16, 1971, the struggle, which became known as the "Bangladesh War of Independence," came to a conclusion after Pakistan finally surrendered.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Gang impersonating NCB officers, staffers held in Akola, their car with govt logo and...

Maharashtra: Gang impersonating NCB officers, staffers held in Akola, their car with govt logo and...

Nagpur Shocker! Speeding car rams into two pedestrians, both injured; video surfaces

Nagpur Shocker! Speeding car rams into two pedestrians, both injured; video surfaces

Navi Mumbai: Panvel RTO to start new series, appeals citizens to apply for attractive numbers

Navi Mumbai: Panvel RTO to start new series, appeals citizens to apply for attractive numbers

Maharashtra Assembly: CAG report pulls up BMC over careless use of funds; flags non-sharing of...

Maharashtra Assembly: CAG report pulls up BMC over careless use of funds; flags non-sharing of...

Navi Mumbai: Shobha Yatra organised in Airoli on Gudi Padwa

Navi Mumbai: Shobha Yatra organised in Airoli on Gudi Padwa