Bandra Worli Sealink toll collection: MSRDC gets cold response

The Maharashtra state road development corporation (MSRDC), has obtained a cold response from any agency to carry out toll collection at Bandra Worli Sealink. Following which it has extended the deadline for bids submission till March 7th.

According to the tender which has been floated for the second time, interested one has to make an earnest money deposit of Rs 6 crore along with a 5 per cent security deposit and 10 per cent performance despite on amount quoted.

The Free Press Journal had reported about the MSRDC which wants to hire contractors for a period of three years time period to carry out the toll collection job. It has set the reserve price of Rs 692 crore meaning interested one has to quote on or above the reserve price and the highest quoted one will get the contractor. In fact, it had planned to give the toll rights of Sea link for 19 years same on the lines of Mumbai Pune Expressway in lieu of an upfront cost. However, due to pandemic, the proposal was cancelled and it was maintained to give for three years only until the situation is back to normalcy.

According to the government of Maharashtra, the toll on Bandra Worli Sea Link can be collected till 2039. Similarly, once ready the Versova Bandra Sea Link gets ready then the toll collection will be extended till 2052.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 09:06 PM IST