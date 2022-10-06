Bandra Worli Sea Link accident: Mumbai police arrest accused Irfan Beelkia

Policemen inspect the wreckage of cars after a collision between four cars and an ambulance on the Bandra Worli Sea Link, in Mumbai. | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

The Mumbai police on Thursday arrested the driver of the SUV which rammed into three other cars and an ambulance on Bandra Worli Sea Link on October 5. The accident killed five persons and injured at least eight.

The accused, identified as Irfan Abdul Raheem Beelkia was arrested by the police under Section 304 (Death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code for over-speeding and rash driving.

Bandra Worli Sea Link road accident | Accused Irfan Abdul Raheem Beelkia has been arrested by the police under section 304 ( death by negligence) of the IPC for over-speeding & rash driving.

A total of 5 were killed while 8 were injured in the incident https://t.co/l5Wze1pSBk — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2022

In the horrific accident that happened in the early hours of Wednesday, five toll plaza workers lost their lives and eight others were injured after an SUV crashed into an accident site and hit three stationary cars and an ambulance.

The police had yesterday detained the SUV driver and were yet to verify whether he was drunk.

The accident took place between poles 76 and 78 on the south-bound carriageway of the sea link. CCTV footage of the accident went viral showing an ambulance and three cars stationary on the bridge when the speeding SUV rams into them.

Read Also 5 killed in pre-dawn accident on Sea Link