Bandra-Worli Sea Link accident: Gone too soon, mourns ambulance driver's family

The deceased, Somnath Salve, recently started his new gig of ambulance driving as he wanted to give better lives to his kids.

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 09:19 AM IST
Somnath Salve's wife outside hospital | Swapnil Mishra/ FPJ
The inconsolable family of ambulance driver, Somanath Salve, waited outside the mortuary while cursing the destiny for taking away Salve “too soon”. His wife bemoaned now who will look after their three kids aged two, three and five years.

A native of Igatpuri, Salve was working as a driver for a long time. He recently started his new gig of ambulance driving as he wanted to give better lives to his kids.

“I never let him go out of my sight but now he has gone too far. He wanted to earn more as he has three children. Hence, he joined a new job without telling me. We got a call from the hospital informing us about his death. Upon hearing the news, we scrambled to the hospital,” sobbed Salve's father-in-law Sagar Tapase who was waiting for the body's handover.

“We never imagined that he would be gone so soon,” mourned other family members.

