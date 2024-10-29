Bandra Terminus Stampede: GRP Probe Highlights Overcrowding, Calls for Better Crowd Control; WR Blames Sudden Surge Of Passengers

The two passengers with serious injuries have been identified as Indrajit Shahani (19) and Noor Mohammad Sheikh (18).Of the 10 injured persons, seven are hospitalised | FPJ

Following the tragic stampede incident in Bandra, authorities have started a comprehensive investigation to understand the factors that contributed to the disaster and to devise measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Early findings suggest that overcrowding, lack of effective crowd control, and insufficient emergency response coordination may have exacerbated the situation, however according to WR its happened because sudden surge in crowd."Our probe into the incident has begun," said an official of Government Railway Police on Monday.

Another official said there was presence of police and Railway Protection Force at the station at the time of the incident but the sheer number of passengers overwhelmed the arrangements in place.

The two passengers with serious injuries have been identified as Indrajit Shahani (19) and Noor Mohammad Sheikh (18).Of the 10 injured persons, seven are hospitalised, while three took discharge against medical advice, also called DAMA in health parlance.