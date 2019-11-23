Bandra property fraud: Second accused held

Mumbai: Bandra Police have arrested an Andheri-based businessman in connection to a property fraud worth Rs 4.11 crore.

The arrested accused, Hardik Gothi, had accepted Rs 40 lakh from the other accused in the case and played a crucial part in cheating a Bandra resident by obtaining his property papers and taking a loan from a leading bank, only to claim the deal was called off and kept the house as security against the Rs 4.11 crore loan.

In June 2017, the complainant had approached an estate agent to sell his flat and had contacted Abdullah Khan alias Pappu, who introduced the complainant (who did not wish to be named) to Narendra Agarwal.

Police said, Agarwal had shown keen interest in buying the property for Rs 5.42 crore, but since he was not eligible to obtain such a large amount of amount, he approached his friend, Rakesh Chakravarty.

Close to a year later, Chakravarty informed Agarwal that he was eligible for a housing loan of only Rs 4.11 crore and since Agarwal was not financially sound to raise Rs1.2 crore, the duo approached the complainant to cancel the deed of sale.

Chakravarty then volunteered to handle the deed of cancellation and the complainant was expected to only give a blank cheque, to transfer the amount disbursed by the bank.

In July 17, 2017, in a series of transactions, Rs 4.11 crore was transferred to several accounts. When the complainant verified with Chakravarty, he assured the complainant that everything was fine and in place.

Chakravarty promised he would soon give him the deed of cancellation, which was never delivered.

This is the second arrest in the case, after Bandra Police had arrested Prakash Maru earlier this month. Police are now trying to ascertain Maru and Gothi’s role in the cheating and trace the other accused in the case.