Bandra Police serves summons on Kangana at Manali address

The Bandra Police on Friday issued summons to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, asking her to record her statement in connection with the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. Meanwhile, a forensic analysis report has ruled out the presence of alcohol, narcotics and poison in Rajput’s body.

Ranaut, who has been vocal about the persisting trend of nepotism in Bollywood, had released a video speaking highly of Rajput and alleged that he was victim of such crony favouritism. In the ensuing days, Ranaut gave several interviews in which she raised questions about what she perceived was an exclusion of some persons in the probe, who had allegedly targeted the late actor, possibly pushing him to depression.

Based on the media statement given by the actress, the police sent summons by post to her Manali residence in Himachal Pradesh, where she has been staying with her family during the pandemic-induced lockdown.

"We have asked the actress to be present at Bandra police station to give her statement in connection with the probe into Rajput's suicide," said Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9). Commenting on whether a police team will be sent to Manali in accordance with the actress' request, DCP Trimukhe said the police had not considered the request yet.

A senior police officer, on condition of anonymity, said that the decision to summon Ranaut was deemed necessary after she claimed in several media statements that she had proof that Rajput was pushed to depression, leading to suicide on June 14. While police had earlier tried to summon Ranaut to record her statement, there was no response, the officer said.

Meanwhile, sources said that a forensic analysis report of the actor’s viscera had been submitted to the police by the regional forensic science laboratory at Kalina in Mumbai. “The report has said there was no presence of drugs, alcohol or poison in his body,” said a source. The police, however, did not confirm that they had received the report.

The source, however, said that traces of alcohol would not show up in the analysis if it was consumed over six hours ago. “Alcohol metabolises in the body and is converted to another compound,” he explained.

The Mumbai police had also sent the cloth used by the actor for hanging himself for forensic analysis to determine its tensile strength. This test will help ascertain if the cloth could take the actor’s weight.