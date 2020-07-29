Bandra MLA initiates 'make and distribute' drive of sanitary napkins

In an attempt to initiate economic prospects and promote the idea of menstrual hygiene, Congress MLA of Bandra (East) constituency, Zeeshan Siddique has initiated a 'make and distribute' drive of sanitary napkins in the constituency.

The Bandra (East) constituency fall under the H (E) Ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and covers the areas of Kherwadi, Bairampada and Bharatnagar, which are mainly congested localities comprising slum areas, Bandra east has more slum areas compared to its western counterpart. Most of the women living in these areas, used to do odd jobs. Amid the pandemic outbreak, most of them have lost their jobs and have been trying hard to make their ends meet since the last few months. Being residents of the slum areas, most of the people are also not fully aware of the women's hygiene issues.

Thus, to catapult their current economic predicament and spread awareness about women's hygiene, the 27 year old politician, has initiated the campaign.

"The campaign has been initiated with the sole purpose of generating employment for women and sensitising about women's hygiene, among the society. Most of the women living in the slum areas have lost their jobs, hence this initiative will benefit them very much," Siddique told FPJ.

The MLA has procured all the tools and raw materials required for the production of the pads including UV sterilization box for sanitation purpose.

"We could brought the pads from the medical shops and then have them distributed among the people. However that wouldn't be much impactful to the society. Hence we decided to make our own pads by empowering the women which will be further distributed, this will also motivate people to adept to the policies of women hygiene" stated Siddique.

"The women who will apply for work will undergo training under experts where they will learn to handle the equipments, certified doctors will be supervising the whole process," he added.

Siddique informed as a trial basis first leg of distribution has been completed in one of the pockets of the slum areas and ward wise distribution will commence in the next one week.

"The trial distribution has been done and the experts have also reviewed the pads. Distribution of pads in full throttle will commence within a week, where we will distribute the pads in both the areas or Bandra east and west" stated the Bandra MLA

The whole initiative is the brainchild of a final year medical student, Simran Kapoor who pitched the idea to Siddique from where things went rolling into action.

"Menstrual hygiene is a very important issue and people need to have more awareness regarding that. I always wanted to work for the women's issue, but never had the fund or backing" Kapoor told FPJ.

Kapoor will supervise and train the women n the production of the pads and will also play key role in the distribution as well.

"We have produced a few pads which I reviewed and did the quality check for them as well. Hence, Sunday onwards we will be starting ward wise distribution in full throttle" stated Kapoor.