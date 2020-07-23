Mumbai: Bandra man booked over triple talaq

The Nirmal Nagar Police in Bandra (E) have booked a man for allegedly sexually assaulting his wife and giving her triple talaq last month. While the husband is yet to be arrested, the complainant has accused him of unnatural sexual assault after watching pornographic film. Moreover, she has also accused her in-laws of torture and assault.

According to police, the 46-year-old complainant, who has two children from the accused, was constantly berated by her in-laws. The complainant had married the accused in 1999, after six years of courtship and soon she was allegedly subjected to torture. After giving birth to a daughter, the woman was asked to leave and forced to stay at her maternal home, only to be reunited with her husband two years later.

Subsequently, the couple had a son in 2005 and a year later the accused allegedly got addicted to pornorgraphic content. "My husband often saw the porn films, forcing me into unnatural acts and also sexually assaulted me with an iron rod. When I went to the clinic to get treated, he blackmailed me into silence with obscene pictures," the woman said in her complaint.

Shashikant Bhandare, senior inspector from Nirmal Nagar police station said," We have registered the offence and booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape, unnatural offences, intentional insult, criminal intimidation, common intention along with sections of Muslim woman (protection of right on marriage) Act." While the investigation is underway, accused is yet to be arrested.