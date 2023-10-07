Bandra Fort Tender: 'Project Cost Inflated By 350% To Favour Contractor'

Bandra Fort | Wikipedia

Mumbai: A city-based NGO, Mumbai Mazi, has complained to BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal about a tender that has been floated for having a laser show facility at the Bandra promenade and for landscaping of the Bandra fort, which is a structure protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Seeking immediate cancellation of these tenders, the NGO averred that the project cost has been inflated to 350% to favour the contractor, GSN Associates, which is allegedly linked to the Covid oxygen plant scam. The complaint further pointed out that the appointed technical consultant has no experience regarding the ASI-connected structures. The NGO underlined that the tender condition for the use of only Italian parts is “bizarre” when quality Indian products are available at lesser prices. The complaint names GSN Associates and Ajanta Innovative Solutions in this regard. Emails to both these companies remained unanswered.

GSN associations had won the contract

GSN Associates had won a contract worth more than ₹200 crore for oxygen supply, but was later penalised owing to the delay in executing the contract. Significantly, the BMC’s Covid centre oxygen supply contract is currently under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The complaint expresses surprise at how GSN Associates is qualified to supply laser show equipment to the civic body.

It further alleged that tender terms have been diluted to allow bidders without required ASI Fort monument work experience and questioned the appointment of Shashank Mehendale & Associates as the BMC’s project consultant. The company did not respond to an email from this newspaper.

Incidentally, the civic body has appointed Mehendale as an expert for the Malabar Hill reservoir project. He recommended that the reservoir be reconstructed in one go. The project has been effectively stayed by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MLA of Malabar Hill, and minister. Local residents are up in arms against the project since it would involve the chopping of as many as 389 fully grown trees.

