 'Bandh Was Within Purview Of Indian Constitution', Sharad Pawar Reacts On Bombay HC Direction On Maharashtra Strike
HomeMumbai'Bandh Was Within Purview Of Indian Constitution', Sharad Pawar Reacts On Bombay HC Direction On Maharashtra Strike

'Bandh Was Within Purview Of Indian Constitution', Sharad Pawar Reacts On Bombay HC Direction On Maharashtra Strike

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has reacted to the Bombay High Court's direction on the Maharashtra Bandh saying, 'The bandh was within the Fundamental Rights of the Indian Constitutional.' The MVA had called for a state-wide strike on Saturday condemning the sexual abuse against two minor girls at a Badlapur school.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 06:45 PM IST
article-image
Sharad Pawar | File Image

The NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has expressed his dismay in the decision of Bombay High Court's (HC) decision on the Maharashtra Bandh called by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Saturday, August 24. High Court on Friday said it will ask the political parties and individuals to "restrain" from calling Maharashtra Bandh. Pawar said that the decision is outside the purview of the Indian Constitution and because of the time constraint to appeal to the Supreme Court, I appeal to call off the strike.

Taking social media platform X, the veteran leader said, "In the wake of Badlapur incident, a state-wide public strike was called on August 24. The abuse against the two minor girls is disgusting and strong public sentiments have emerged. The strike was to bring in government's attention in this matter."

article-image

"The strike was within the Fundamental Rights of Constiution of India. However, the Bombay HC's decision of outside the purview of the Constitution. There is an urgent need to appeal in the Suprem Court against HC decision. However, due to time constraints, it is not possible. As the judiciary is part of the Constitution, we should respect it. I appeal to take back the Maharashtra Bandh," Pawar's post in Marathi said.

article-image

A petition was filed in the Bombay HC on Friday against Saturday's Maharashtra Bandh calling it illegal. HC heard the case and said it will ask the political parties and individuals to "restrain" from calling Maharashtra Bandh. The HC has also directed the state government to take all necessary preventive steps against the bandh.

