Balsaheb Thorat slams economic relief package announced by Nirmala Sitharaman, calls it a ‘loan package’

“The package announced by the Finance Minister over the last three days largely contains the schemes already announced in the budget. She is suggesting that people plant a seed now and wait for the fruit for the next five years. The schemes regarding apiary, cold storage and warehouses are already in existence. Today farmers are worried about how to sell their agriculture products. How can farmers wait till the construction of warehouses?” he asked.

“The cluster scheme and fishery related wealth scheme are already in existence. But the fishermen need direct cash support. The government announced vaccination scheme for cattle. But they primarily need fodder. How will they get it?” he asked.

“The central government announced a scheme for perishable items. But no compensation was announced for the loss of perishable items of farmers. Farmers are suffering from this loss and they need immediate help,” Thorat who is also the state’s Revenue minister said.