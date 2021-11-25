e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: India win toss, opt to bat; Shreyas Iyer makes debutDelhi air quality slips back to 'very poor' category
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 10:57 AM IST

Balasaheb Thorat urges CM to contribute 25% of ex-gratia to kin of COVID-19 victims

The untimely loss of lives, businesses being shut down, migration of population, families losing their earning members and expenses incurred for medical treatment in private hospitals during the pandemic, losing all the savings and incurring huge debts have inflicted immense suffering and pain.
Sanjay Jog
Balasaheb Thorat | File Photo

Balasaheb Thorat | File Photo

Advertisement

Veteran Congress leader and state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday has appealed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that the state government should contribute 25 per cent share of the ex-gratia grant of Rs 4.5 lakh proposed by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to be given to the families of all those who have died due to Covid-19. In his letter to the CM, Thorat said Covid has severely affected the majority of the population of the country.

The untimely loss of lives, businesses being shut down, migration of population, families losing their earning members and expenses incurred for medical treatment in private hospitals during the pandemic, losing all the savings and incurring huge debts have inflicted immense suffering and pain.

ALSO READ

COVID-19 in Mumbai: Fewer cases, but dip in number of tests too COVID-19 in Mumbai: Fewer cases, but dip in number of tests too

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 10:57 AM IST
Advertisement