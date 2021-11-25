Balasaheb Thorat urges CM to contribute 25% of ex-gratia to kin of COVID-19 victims

Veteran Congress leader and state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday has appealed to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that the state government should contribute 25 per cent share of the ex-gratia grant of Rs 4.5 lakh proposed by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to be given to the families of all those who have died due to Covid-19. In his letter to the CM, Thorat said Covid has severely affected the majority of the population of the country.

The untimely loss of lives, businesses being shut down, migration of population, families losing their earning members and expenses incurred for medical treatment in private hospitals during the pandemic, losing all the savings and incurring huge debts have inflicted immense suffering and pain.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 10:57 AM IST