Balaji Bajirao death anniversary: All you need to know about 8th Peshwa of Maratha Empire

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 07:05 PM IST
Balajirao Bhat who was also known as Nana Saheb, was the 8th Peshwa of the Maratha Empire in India.

Things you should know about the 8th Peshwa:

  • He was appointed as Peshwa in 1740 after the death of his father the Peshwa Bajirao I.

  • Balaji Bajirao was an astute strategist, a shrewd diplomat and an accomplished statesman.

  • He, along with his cousin Sadashivrao Bhau, introduced new legislative and financial systems in the state.

  • Under his leadership, the borders of the Maratha Empire expanded to Peshawar in present-day Pakistan, Srirangapattanam in the South, and Medinipore in present-day West Bengal.

  • He received the news of the defeat of Panipat on 24 January 1761 at Bhilsa, while leading a reinforcement force.

  • Besides several important generals, he had lost his own son Vishwasrao and cousin Sadashivrao Bhau in the Battle of Panipat.

  • He fell in depression and died on 23 June 1761, and was succeeded by his younger son Madhav Rao I.

