Balaji Bajirao death anniversary: All you need to know about 8th Peshwa of Maratha Empire

Balajirao Bhat who was also known as Nana Saheb, was the 8th Peshwa of the Maratha Empire in India.

Things you should know about the 8th Peshwa:

He was appointed as Peshwa in 1740 after the death of his father the Peshwa Bajirao I.

Balaji Bajirao was an astute strategist, a shrewd diplomat and an accomplished statesman.

He, along with his cousin Sadashivrao Bhau, introduced new legislative and financial systems in the state.

Under his leadership, the borders of the Maratha Empire expanded to Peshawar in present-day Pakistan, Srirangapattanam in the South, and Medinipore in present-day West Bengal.

The defeat at Panipat resulted in heavy losses for the Marathas, and was a huge setback for Peshwa Balaji Rao.

He received the news of the defeat of Panipat on 24 January 1761 at Bhilsa, while leading a reinforcement force.

Besides several important generals, he had lost his own son Vishwasrao and cousin Sadashivrao Bhau in the Battle of Panipat.

He fell in depression and died on 23 June 1761, and was succeeded by his younger son Madhav Rao I.