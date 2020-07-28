Bakri Eid 2020: 35 trucks full of goats and chickens worth Rs 10 crore stopped at Maharashtra-Gujarat border, says report

According to the state government guidelines, there is a ban in place on all religious programmes and people should offer "namaz" in their homes and not in mosques. It also said sacrificial animals should be bought online or over the phone as markets dealing with them will be closed, adding that "qurbani" should preferably be symbolic.

Meanwhile, a drastic drop in supply and the closure of the Deonar abattoir has spiked prices of goats for slaughter in the city, news agency PTI reported. This, at a time when sellers in other parts of the country have complained that they are not able to find buyers for their goats.

The price of goats in Mumbai has increased from around Rs 20,000 earlier to Rs 30,000 now, making it out of reach for several families who want to carry out the traditional sacrifice during the festival, it said.