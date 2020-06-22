Bail for rape accused who threatened acid attack

A Dindoshi Sessions court recently granted bail to a 20-year-old, who is accused of rape, unnatural intercourse and threatening of an acid attack on the woman.

The court while granting bail to the Andheri resident imposed conditions that he shall not enter within the 1 km periphery of the victim’s residence and must attend the police station twice a month on particular dates.

It observed in its order that prima-facie the investigation is over as the case diary showed and that the applicant has been in jail for two months and is not required for investigation. While noting that there are offences registered against the applicant under the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act, it said that he on bail in these offences. These offences being different in nature do not come in the way of his release on bail, it said.

Regarding the allegation that he had threatened to throw acid on the woman, the court said that as argued by his advocate, when there were such phone calls, those were expected to be recorded, which has not happened. “Therefore that cannot come in the way of accused to be released on bail. Even otherwise they can be taken care of by appropriate terms and conditions,” said Additional Sessions Judge DD Khoche.