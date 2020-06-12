Badlapur: Woman ends her life after killing daughter

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman allegedly killed her 7-year-old daughter by slitting her throat with a kitchen knife and then ended her own life at their home in Badlapur on Wednesday night.

The woman's husband serves the law as a driver of a police van and is posted in Deonar police station in Mumbai.

The incident happened in Shivam complex of Shirgaon area in Badlapur. Police said on Wednesday evening that police constable Ashok Patil had gone to Mumbai for his night duty while his wife Meena, daughter Kartika, mother and nephew were home.

The police said on Wednesday night after having dinner, Meena along with her daughter went to her bedroom to sleep while mother-in law and nephew were in the hall when Ashok's mother heard Kartika's scream which aroused suspension. When Meena did not open the door after continuous efforts of her mother-in-law who kept knocking, neighbours had to rush to break-in just to find both lying in a pool of blood.

The neighbours then informed the local Badlapur police and rushed the injured to a primary health centre in Badlapur where doctor said they were 'brought dead'.

The police said the woman and her daughter had injury marks on their necks and a kitchen knife was lying in bed which indicated that the woman killed her daughter before ending her own life.

Deepak Deshmukh, senior police inspector of Badlapur East, police station said, "The primary probe shows that woman was under some depression and that possibly led to the incident. However exact reason behind killing is yet to be unknown and probe about same is on."