Badlapur submerged: Part of river bridge in Murbad washed away, traffic suspended

Badlapur: A part of a river bridge linking Murbad to Kalyan got washed way in the early hours of Sunday due to heavy downpour in the region, an official said.

Murbad Tehsildar Amol Kadam said that a part of a bridge on the Ulhas river in Rayta village got washed away and stretches of the road were damaged in heavy rains, in the process affecting traffic on the highway linking Mumbai to Ahmedabad in neighbouring Gujarat.

“Traffic on the route has been suspended till further orders. The Ulhas river has been overflowing since the past two days and has caused flooding in Badlapur, Titwala and Kalyan,” he said.

Kadam informed that 370 houses have got submerged in the floods, and rescue teams working overnight shifted families to higher places.

On Saturday, more than 1,000 people were rescued by NDRF, Army, Navy, Air Force and Railway teams after floods caused by the Ulhas river breaching its banks led to the marooning of the Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express in Vangani near Badlapur in the district.

23 cows tied in nearby farm die

More than 23 cows from a nearby farm were struggling to come out of the flood but sadly perished at Rayta village in Kalyan-Kamba road. Dinesh Kediya, owner of cow farm said that 23 cows were rope in the farm. Due to water level rising, he was unable to rescue the cows.

Bandarpada residents left homeless

Kalyan’s Bandarpada residents were left homeless on Friday night as the area, which is behind Valdhuni river is a low-lying area. Many locals, including women and their children preferred taking shelter towards a neraby crematorium, situated near near Mohan Valan Chemical Tank in Kalyan.

But they found shelter for just three to five hours as that area too slowly started flooding. Later, they all were shifted to nearby Patodar hall where they stayed for the whole night of Friday. The locals were provided food by some social activists.