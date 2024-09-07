Badlapur Station Shooting: 25-Year-Old Accused Is History-Sheeter, Victim An Externee

Badlapur: Man Opens Fire At 2 People Inside Railway Station Over Money Dispute; Shocking Video Surfaces | Screengrab from X video

Thane: Vikas Pagare, the 25-year-old who fired shots at two people at the crowded Badlapur station on Thursday, is a habitual offender, said the police, adding that one of the victims, Shankar Sansare, is an externee. Meanwhile, Pagare, a cable operator by profession, was produced in court on Friday, which remanded him to police custody for four days.

Captured on CCTV cameras, the shocking incident took place at platform 1 around 6pm during peak hours. The quartet met outside the station and had an argument over Rs 5,000, which was supposed to be returned to the accused. Later, they entered the station and an enraged Pagare shot Sansare in the leg, throwing the commuters in a tizzy. Subsequently, he tried to escape, but was caught by the railway police personnel after a hot chase on tracks.

Kalyan Government Railway Police senior Inspector Pandhari Kande said, “After a heated exchange over a money dispute, Sansare allegedly thrashed Pagare outside the station. The latter, in a fit of rage, fired two rounds at Sansare and Rokade. Later, he tried to flee, but was caught.”

Kande further added that upon investigation, they learnt that Sansare had been externed from the district, while Pagare has been named in two cases filed at Titwala and Ulhasnagar police stations. Railway police sources said a country-made revolver has been seized from the accused and that a probe is underway to determine from where he bought the weapon.

A case has been filed under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as the Arms Act.