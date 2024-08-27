Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: HC Asks Session Court To Decide On Shiv Sena Leader’s Pre-arrest Bail Plea In Complaint Filed By Woman Journalist

Waman Mhatre | File Pic

The Bombay High Court (HC) on Tuesday was displeased with a sessions court In Kalyan for failing to expeditiously decide on a pre-arrest bail plea of Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena’s local leader Waman Mhatre. A case was registered against Mhatre for allegedly making derogatory remarks against a woman journalist during the protest in Badlapur following the sexual assault of two minor girls in the school’s premises.

The court noted that when a citizen’s liberty was involved, the lower court must take up and decide pre-arrest bail applications expeditiously, or at least decide on granting interim protection urgently.

The HC was hearing an appeal filed by Mhatre claiming that his pre-arrest bail plea filed before the Kalyan sessions court on August 22 was not yet heard. He also claimed that even his application seeking interim protection was not considered. Contending that the sessions court was adjourning his plea on every hearing, Mhatre claimed that now the matter was kept for hearing on August 29.

The high court has asked the sessions judge to decide Mhatre’s application on August 29 itself and submit a status report before the HC registry the same evening.

“A report about the status of the anticipatory bail application shall be placed by the sessions judge before the registry department of high court in the evening of August 29 itself,” Justice Sandeep Marne said.

“When the question of liberty of a citizen is involved, it is necessary that application for pre-arrest bail is taken up and decided either finally or at least for grant of interim protection in an expeditious manner,” Justice Marne underlined.

He added: “If lower courts do not decide such matters, then the high court is burdened with such matters. They should decide. The problem is that a decision is not taken.” The HC has disposed of Mhatre’s appeal.

Mhatre’s advocate urged the court to take an assurance from the police not to take any coercive steps till the plea was heard by the sessions court.

The additional public prosecutor assured the court that “nothing will happen”.

On August 21, a woman journalist registered a complaint against Mhatre for allegedly making derogatory and offensive remarks when she was reporting on the protests at Badlapur. The complaint alleged that Mhatre said that the journalist was acting “as if she herself had been raped”.

However, Mhatre claimed that his remarks were being misconstrued.