Badlapur Rape Accused Encounter: Opposition Parties Criticise State Government’s Handling, Call It 'Shoot & Scoot Tactics’

Badlapur child sexual assault case, Akshay Shinde in police custody | File| X

Opposition parties have targeted the state government, especially Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, after the accused in the Badlapur child sexual assault case, Akshay Shinde, fired on police and later was shot by the police during the scuffle The accused later succumbed to his injuries. The opposition is determined to leave no stone unturned to challenge the government as elections approach. Leaders have raised suspicions about the encounter and alleged that the government aims to suppress the Badlapur case to protect the directors of the school involved.

However, Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the opposition should not argue over such issues when bullets have been fired at the police.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar posted on X, "The injustice done to the two children in Badlapur should have been addressed within the proper framework of law. However, the laxity shown by the home department in transferring the main accused in this incident is questionable. It seems that the government has weakened the law to the extent that no one would even think of such a reprehensible act in the future. It is expected that a thorough investigation will clarify the situation."

बदलापूर येथे दोन चिमुरड्यांवर झालेल्या अन्यायाला न्याय मिळण्यासाठी कायद्याच्या योग्य चौकटीतून फाशी झालीच पाहीजे होती. परंतू या घटनेतील मुख्य आरोपीला स्थलांतरीत करताना गृह विभागाने दाखवलेला हलगर्जीपणा संशयास्पद आहे. भविष्यात अशा निंदनीय कृत्याची कल्पनाही कोणाच्या मनाला शिवणार नाही… — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) September 23, 2024

Supriya Sule added on X, "The Mahayuti government mishandled the Badlapur sexual assault issue. Initially, there was a delay in registering an FIR, which was only filed after public pressure. Now, the accused has died in police custody; this is a state-sponsored mockery of law and order and the judiciary."

महायुती सरकारने बदलापूर लैंगिक अत्याचार प्रकरण अतिशय चुकीच्या पद्धतीने हाताळले आहे. याप्रकरणी एफआयआर दाखल करण्यात उशीर करण्यात आला. लोकांच्या प्रचंड दबावानंतर एफ आय आर दाखल करण्यात आली खरी पण आता आरोपीचा पोलीस कोठडीत मृत्यू झाला. कायदा सुव्यवस्था आणि न्यायव्यवस्थेची ही शासन… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) September 23, 2024

Nana Patole, President of the State Congress, raised several questions, including why the trustees of the school management have not yet been arrested. He further asked if there is an attempt to protect the absconding accused and suggested that the police encounter was a means to suppress the entire case at a higher level. Patole also called for an inquiry chaired by a high court judge.

बदलापूरमधील चिमुरड्यांवरील अत्याचार प्रकरणातील आरोपी अक्षय शिंदे याचा पोलीस एन्काऊंटर मध्ये मृत्यू झाल्याची बातमी येत आहे.



शिंदे याने पोलिसांची बंदूक हिसकावून स्वत:वर आणि पोलिसांवर गोळीबार केला व पोलिसांनी स्वसंरक्षणार्थ केलेल्या गोळीबारात त्याचा मृत्यू झाल्याची माहिती मिळतेय.… — Nana Patole (@NANA_PATOLE) September 23, 2024

Sushma Andhare, UBT Shiv Sena spokesperson, launched a scathing attack against the government. She stated, "The responsible police officers who did not take proper precautions while transporting Akshay Shinde should be suspended. A CBI inquiry needs to be conducted into the entire encounter incident and the Badlapur sexual assault case because the police's approach has been suspect since the beginning of the incident." She mentioned that judicial processes should have been followed to uncover the truth behind the sexual assault case, but the government seems intent on suppressing the incident. "If Kasab was given a fair trial, then Akshay Shinde should have also received one," she added.

अक्षय शिंदे हा महात्मा महापुरुष किंवा सोज्वळ माणूस नव्हता त्यामुळे त्याच्या मृत्यूवर हळहळण्यात काहीच अर्थ नाही.

मात्र त्याच्या एन्काऊंटरच्या निमित्ताने कायद्याची संपूर्ण प्रक्रियाच बायपास करण्याचा जो प्रयत्न झाला त्यातून अनेक गंभीर प्रश्न निर्माण होतात त्याची उत्तरे कोण देणार? — SushmaTai Andhare (@andharesushama) September 23, 2024

UBT Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi alleged, "The accused is dead, and the other co-accused under the POCSO Act, who are school board members as well as BJP office bearers, are on the run. This is a textbook case of 'shoot and scoot' tactics applied by an incompetent government. This is a story written, sponsored, and executed by the state government."

The accused is dead and the other Co accused under POCSO who were the school board members as well as BJP office bearers are on the run.

Such a textbook case of shoot and scoot tactics applied by incompetent government.

Coming soon, nobody sexually assaulted the 6 year olds. A… pic.twitter.com/DsxRQuNrva — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) September 23, 2024

However, Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded, "The opposition always raises questions about every incident from every possible angle. It was the same opposition that demanded the death penalty for the accused. Whether the police protect themselves or not when the bullets are fired at them, the opposition should not argue about such incidents."

Fadnavis further explained that the accused was taken to answer another case because his former wife had registered a sexual assault complaint against Akshay Shinde. He claimed Shinde snatched the revolver and fired at police, who retaliated.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde termed the opposition's allegations unfortunate. He said, "It seems the opposition has nothing to say about the police who were injured in the incident, including one API cadre officer. The police stay away from their families for their duty, but the opposition has nothing to say about that."

Shinde also assured that a proper inquiry will be conducted into the incident.