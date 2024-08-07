Badlapur Explosion: Police Books Case Against Chemical Company Owner

Badlapur Explosion: The exploded house and the suffering victim | FPJ

The Badlapur East Police booked a case against the owner of Rare Pharma in connection to the major explosion that took place at a chemical company, injuring three people from a family while they were sleeping at home. The explosion was so intensified that the reactor's receiver flew about 400 meters and crashed into a residential Chawl in Badlapur. No arrests have been made yet.

Police said that they registered a case under relevant section of 287,288,125(A), 125(B) and 324(5) BNS againt two owner.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Directoral of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) and Chemical Experts rushed to spot. The police said They called forensic team and collected several chemical samples from spot and send it to the laboratory for chemical analysis. The report of the incident will be submitted after conducting the investigation and find out cause of the explosion.

The police said they procured the documents from the company and are scanning to check if they have permission to process which kind of chemicals in the company. The police also mentioned that no arrest has been made yet.Three people were injured, including a four-year-old girl, after a huge portion of the tank, flew out of the unit and crashed into a nearby chawl room in MIDC area of Badlapur.

The incident took place at Rare Pharma in Manekwadi MIDC in Badlapur on Monday at about 4:30 AMAM when four to five staff were busy in their work. They all fled from spot after receiver tank explosion. The injured have been identified as Priya Mistri, 4, her mother Dhanshree Mistri, 35, and her father Ghanshyam Mistri, 38. The parents sustained serious injuries to their legs, and a doctor from Badlapur referred them to JJ Hospital for further treatment. Priya Mistri was receiving treatment at a local hospital. They were all sleeping when a part of the receiver tank flew and crashed into the Mistri family's room.The drums containing methanol, a flammable substance, also caught fire, resulting in the entire company being engulfed in the fire.

The fire officials said that they rushed to the spot with fire engines. They controlled the fire and tried to prevent fire to reaching the boiler and reactor. They controlled the fire within time.

Bhagwat Sonawane, Chief of Badlapur Fire Station, said, 'During the investigation, we learned that a total of 15 houses were affected, with particles from the receiver tank flying. Out of the 15, one family from Mistri's house had a heavy part of the receiver tank fly out, resulting in the legs of Ghanshyam and Dhanshree being broken into two parts.'