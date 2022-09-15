Bad touch: 65-year-old cleric held for allegedly abusing 4 minors in Karjat

SUBCON-119

The Karjat Police arrested a 65-year-old Muslim cleric for allegedly abusing four minor girls on the pretext of teaching. The police acted after a 12-year-old girl complained to her parents about the cleric’s bad advances. The parents registered a complaint with the Karjat police and the cleric was arrested.

According to police, the complaint was registered on the early morning of September 13 and the cleric was arrested on the same date. “A similar complaint was made by a five-year-old girl,” said a police official from Karjat police station. He added that the cleric was giving religious preaching to these girls. The cleric has been sent to police custody till Friday.

According to police, the parent of the five-year-old child had taught good touch and bad touch and when she realised that the cleric was trying to touch her inappropriately, she complained to her parents when she went back. As per the complainant, the cleric was touching the girl from five years old to 12 years old inappropriately. Based on the complaint, the police arrested the cleric.

Meanwhile, Karjat Police registered a case against the cleric under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act.

