Bad news for activists: Bombay HC dismisses all petitions opposing metro carshed in Aarey

In a major set back, the Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed all petitions against BMC decision which allowed felling of more than 2700 trees in Mumbai's Aarey forest for metro car shed.

Earlier Activists had been opposing the proposed felling of 2,700 trees in Aarey to make way for the metro car shed and demanding relocation of the depot, which is part of the Metro III project. Several Bollywood personalities and politicians had also extended their support to the activists protesting against the feeling of trees in Aarey. On September 20, the Maharashtra government had told the court that Aarey cannot be declared a forest just because of its greenery.

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have argued that metro is in larger public interest, pointing out that it will wean people away from using cars, taxis and two-wheelers and result in sharp reduction in pollution. MMRCL, in its affidavit, also said Aarey Colony was not a naturally forested area as claimed by the petitioner. The delay in construction of the car shed will cause a loss of Rs 4.23 crore per day, it said, according to PTI.

