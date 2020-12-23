Back in the game: Maha Govt allows water sports, amusement parks; home dept to issue SOPs

Mumbai: In much needed relief to tourists and citizens, especially during Xmas and New Year vacation, the Maharashtra Government on Wednesday has allowed water sports and boating outside containment zones, with the observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be issued by the home department. Further, the state government has also permitted the opening of entertainment/amusement parks, including indoor entertainment activities. Tourist spots and other public attractions outside containment zones too will be allowed to function in accordance with SOPs to be released by the tourism department.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar issued the orders as part of the phase-wise easing of lockdown restrictions under MissionBeginAgain in Maharashtra. Kumar, however said, social distancing and other norms in place to check the spread of Covid-19 would have to be followed during these activities.

Water sports and other aquatic activities like 'naukavihar' (boating) will be allowed to function provided the same are outside containment zones, the circular said, adding that SOPs for the same would be issued by the home (ports) department.

"Entertainment/amusement parks, including indoor entertainment activities and tourist places will be allowed to function provided the same are outside containment zones," the circular further said, adding that SOPs for these will be issued by the tourism department.

Both departments will take into consideration the SOPs issued by the Government of India.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had declared night curfew from 11pm to 6pm in municipal corporation areas from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary step amid growing concerns over a new Covid-19 variant detected in the UK.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 3,913 new corona cases and 93 deaths; progressive cases were 19, 06, 371 and recoveries 18, 01, 700, with 54,573 active cases and 48,969 deaths.