 Baby Swapping Case: Mumbai's KEM Hospital Goes For Parental DNA Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBaby Swapping Case: Mumbai's KEM Hospital Goes For Parental DNA Test

Baby Swapping Case: Mumbai's KEM Hospital Goes For Parental DNA Test

Will stay put at the hospital till final report comes, says agitating family

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 08:09 AM IST
article-image
Baby Swapping Case: Mumbai's KEM Hospital Goes For Parental DNA Test | Representative image

Mumbai: Amid the baby swapping allegation, the civic-run King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital has decided to conduct a parental DNA test. The decision comes after the parents filed a complaint at the Bhoiwada police station.

Meanwhile, the complainants and their kin have decided to stay put at the hospital till the final report is delivered. The hospital has refused to give any further information until reports are out.

The baby swapping incident

According to the police, one Seemadevi Sunil Kumbhar underwent a C-section on September 20 and the Kumbhar family was informed that she had given birth to a boy. However, later the hospital’s nursing staff indicated that it was, in fact, a girl. The irked family declined to take custody of the newborn.

“We all are waiting for the DNA report which will establish the truth whether the woman delivered a baby girl or boy,” a police official said. Meanwhile, a senior official from the hospital said they are also conducting an internal inquiry related to this matter before coming to any conclusion.

Read Also
Mumbai: MNS Warns KEM Hospital Over 'Non-Functional' CT Scan Machines
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Drugs Procurement Authority Decides To Close Tendering To Prevent Shortage Of Medicines...

Maharashtra Drugs Procurement Authority Decides To Close Tendering To Prevent Shortage Of Medicines...

Maharashtra: IMD Confirms Monsoon's Withdrawal From Mumbai, Nagpur & Pune

Maharashtra: IMD Confirms Monsoon's Withdrawal From Mumbai, Nagpur & Pune

Mumbai: Musical Show For Leprosy Education In Worli Today; Jackie Shroff To Attend

Mumbai: Musical Show For Leprosy Education In Worli Today; Jackie Shroff To Attend

Navi Mumbai: Minor Dies By Suicide In Vashi's Kopri Village

Navi Mumbai: Minor Dies By Suicide In Vashi's Kopri Village

Mahadev Betting App Case: ED Raids Premises Of Bollywood Production House In Andheri, 5 Locations In...

Mahadev Betting App Case: ED Raids Premises Of Bollywood Production House In Andheri, 5 Locations In...