Baby Swapping Case: Mumbai's KEM Hospital Goes For Parental DNA Test

Mumbai: Amid the baby swapping allegation, the civic-run King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital has decided to conduct a parental DNA test. The decision comes after the parents filed a complaint at the Bhoiwada police station.

Meanwhile, the complainants and their kin have decided to stay put at the hospital till the final report is delivered. The hospital has refused to give any further information until reports are out.

The baby swapping incident

According to the police, one Seemadevi Sunil Kumbhar underwent a C-section on September 20 and the Kumbhar family was informed that she had given birth to a boy. However, later the hospital’s nursing staff indicated that it was, in fact, a girl. The irked family declined to take custody of the newborn.

“We all are waiting for the DNA report which will establish the truth whether the woman delivered a baby girl or boy,” a police official said. Meanwhile, a senior official from the hospital said they are also conducting an internal inquiry related to this matter before coming to any conclusion.